Mod Sun Gets Avril Lavigne's Name Tattooed on His Neck as Dating Rumors Heat Up

Weitere : Avril Lavigne Went to Billie Eilish's 18th Birthday

It looks like Avril Lavigne has a new sk8er boi in her life.

According to a photo published by TMZ, the singer's rumored boyfriend, Mod Sun, got her first name tattooed on his neck. Photographers first captured a pic of the ink on Feb. 4, but it escaped fans' notice until now.

Neither Avril or Mod have commented on their relationship status, but a source tells E! News the musicians have been working in the studio on her new album nearly every day for over two months.

The album is finished and fans can expect a release sometime this year.

Avril previously collaborated with Mod on his song "Flames," which came out this January.

This appears to be Avril's first public relationship since she and her boyfriend of one year, Phillip Sarofim, split in January 2019.

She later wiped her Instagram clean, before finishing the Head Above Water tour.