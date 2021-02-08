Crystal Hefner Reflects on Receiving "Unnecessary Hate" While Married to Hugh Hefner

Weitere : Hugh Hefner Talks Marilyn Monroe in First "Playboy"

Crystal Hefner is opening up about her Playmate days.

On Monday, Feb. 8, the widow of Hugh Hefner took to her Instagram to thank her 3 million followers for their positive thoughts.

"I really appreciate all the positive and beautiful comments you guys leave," the former model wrote in the shared image. "It took a while for my page to get to a place of love. I used to get so much unnecessary hate in my Playboy days about my look, my relationship, and pretty much everything in between."

Crystal, 34, who was married to Hugh for five years prior to his death in 2017, continued, "Even though it's usually a reflection of the people posting, it still hurt. I'm happy to have started to curate a safe space on here and it's all because of everyone here now. Thank you. Crystal."

The sweet note comes days after the former Playmate of the Month revealed that she went through fat-grafting surgery back in October that led to a significant amount of blood loss.