Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Nothing Like the Rest of Us

Shailene Woodley is not like the rest of us.

As Hollywood's ultimate A-list outsider, the Big Little Lies star has never passed up an opportunity during the span of her decade-plus career to remind us that, though she's an actor, she doesn't buy into the trappings of celebrity or even the traditional material world. Shailene, who rose to fame on the ABC Family series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, has become something of the poster child for the star who wants to be anything but.

After all, this is the woman who once told Paper magazine in 2011, "I'm fine with saying the normal 'F' and 'C' words, but famous and celebrity are off-limits in my book, I just think they are nasty words."

And perhaps she'll start rubbing off on fiancé Aaron Rodgers. While accepting the MVP Award at the NFL honors Feb. 6, the quarterback subtly let slip that he's off the market. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he said. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career."