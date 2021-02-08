Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

JoJo Siwa Shares First Photos With Girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa revealed her girlfriend as her best friend Kylie after recently coming out. Keep scrolling to read the sweet Instagram tribute.

JoJo Siwa is sharing her girlfriend with the world!

The 17-year-old YouTube sensation took to her Instagram to reveal the identity of her "perfect" girlfriend—her best friend, Kylie.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," she wrote in the caption to a series of photos of the two together. "And Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!"

The "D.R.E.AM." singer ended the heartfelt caption with, "Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

The post was received with open arms from the star's 10.5 million followers, including Paris Hilton who commented a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

JoJo shook the internet when she first hinted at her sexual orientation a couple of weeks ago. She then put the rumors and speculation to rest by wearing a gifted "Best Gay Cousin" T-shirt on Jan. 22 and later sharing a video where she revealed being "really, really happy" about coming out.

"Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome," she gushed. "I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"

So on Feb. 3, when JoJo announced during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she's dating "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world," it was almost too much cuteness to handle!

