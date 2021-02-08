Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine Have a Pitch Perfect Reunion at 2021 Super Bowl

Some on-screen faves came out for the big game.

During the Super Bowl LV game on Sunday, Feb. 7, Rebel Wilson got a snapshot with her Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine. With Tampa's Raymond James Stadium field in the background, the two stars gave big smiles in the photo, which she captioned, "My favourite work husband @adamdevine."

Fans of the rom-com franchise enjoyed the reunion and showed their excited in the comments section. "Rebel and Adam? am I dreaming?!?!?!" wrote one user, along with all the celebratory emojis. Another added, "Obsessed. Shipping you as an actual couple if you were both single IRL."

Although a Pitch Perfect film hasn't been released in four years—since its third installment in December 2017—fans are begging for another reprisal of the world champion Barden Bellas.

Rumors have circulated about a potential Pitch Perfect 4, but nothing has been confirmed.

Back in November 2019, the duo's co-star Hailee Steinfeld also shared her excitement for a fourth film. During an interview with host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the actress noted she would love to be a part of another installment.