The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Teases His New “Fun” Romance With Natalie Joy

Nick Viall's new relationship is a true joy.

One his podcast The Viall Files, the former Bachelor lead spoke to Dollface star Esther Povitsky and confirmed his new, low-key romance with girlfriend Natalie Joy, who he was spotted out with earlier this year.

Put simply, he told the TV star, "Yeah, I'm in a relationship. Its fun. It's great. I'm super happy."

When asked by Esther if he can hear birds "chirping" now that he and Natalie, a surgical technician, are together, Nick said, "I have those moments of gratitude an thankfulness of being happy. So, there's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're apart of my life' kind of thoughts."

Unlike Nick's previous romances, which tended to include a rose ceremony, the 40 year old said that his new relationship with the healthcare worker began after she slid into his DMs.

"It was very romantic," Nick, who was previously engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi before splitting from the Bachelor Nation alum in 2017, joked. "It's kind of the meet-cute you want."