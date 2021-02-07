Rebel Wilson Stuns at the NFL Honors in Same Fabulous Red Dress Meghan Markle Previously Wore

Weitere : Rebel Wilson Confirms She's Single

Lady in red!

Ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl, Rebel Wilson showed up and showed out at the 10th annual NFL Honors, which was held on Feb. 6 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the fanciful affair, the 40-year-old actress lit up the room wearing a fiery red design by Safiyaa. Along with the vibrant color, the gown featured an eye-catching cape and an effortlessly elegant silhouette. The Pitch Perfect star looked even more glam with her old Hollywood-inspired hair and makeup.

And it's safe to say the Isn't It Romantic actress was over the moon with her get-up on Saturday.

"Loving myself SICK in this dress," Rebel captioned her Instagram post, alongside a few photos of her posing in the fabulous dress.

Her friends and followers hyped her up in the comments with Sharon Stone replying, "As u should be."

"Hello gorgeous wombannn!!" Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp responded, with Rebel's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart adding, "AHHH MAZING."