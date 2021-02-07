Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

See Every Star Taking Over Tampa for the 2021 Super Bowl

Before The Weeknd takes center stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, see which stars showed up and showed out for football's biggest night.

von Corinne Heller, Alyssa Morin Feb 07, 2021


Celebs are touching down in Tampa!

The 2021 Super Bowl is officially underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting ready for the face-off of the year.

But no matter who you're rooting for on Sunday, Feb. 7, there's one thing we can all agree on: We're eager to see The Weeknd take center stage during the Halftime Show performance. And considering he put $7 million worth of his own money into the production, fans can expect nothing less than spectacular.

Aside from the 30-year-old "Save Your Tears" singer's show, other stars are expected to attend the game itself and many partied and took part in star-studded events in Tampa, Fla. and nearby areas over Super Bowl weekend.

On Saturday, Bachelor Nation's Blake HorstmannJason Tartick and Peter Weber, as well as rapper Jack Harlow and several athletes played in an annual celebrity flag football game in Clearwater Beach, Fla. hosted by Celebrity Sweat. Later that night, Diplo performed at a pre-Super Bowl party at the WTR Pool and Grill at the E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up party, presented By E11EVEN Vodka, both in Tampa. Others spotted partying included Flavor Flav and Flo Rida.

Harlow and Migos are set to perform for the SHAQ Bowl kick-off show, presented by Mercari and streaming live on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET just before the start of the Super Bowl, as well as at an after party. Shaquille O'Neal, Diplo, Olivia CulpoWinnie HarlowNelly, Tim Tebow and other stars are set to take part in the event.

Super Bowl 2021 Ads

See which stars celebrated ahead of the Big Game:

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami
Diplo

The star performs during the E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up, presented By E11EVEN Vodka.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami
Diplo

The DJ arrives in a mask to the E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up party, presented By E11EVEN Vodka.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock
Flavor Flav and Flo Rida

The two appear at the Super Glow Super Bowl Kick-Off party.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
50 Cent & DJ Self

DJ Self poses with the rapper at his Super Bowl Dinner on Friday, Feb. 5 at the Urban Stillhouse in Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock
Rick Ross & French Montana

Rick Ross and French Montanna perform The Super Glow Super Bowl Kick-Off party in Tampa.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami
Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki puts on a show at the E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up in Tampa, Fla.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock
2 Chainz

The 43-year-old rapper takes center stage to perform at The Super Glow Super Bowl Kick-Off party.

