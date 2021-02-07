David Beador and Wife Lesley Welcome Their First Baby Together

David Beador is a dad again!
The 56-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star and his new wife Lesley Beador, formerly known as Lesley Cook, recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Anna.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, Lesley, 37, posted on her Instagram page a selfie showing her holding the newborn in a baby carrier while sitting next to David on a bench near a sidewalk in the Laguna Beach, Calif. area, where the family lives.
"Our first sunset with our sweet little Anna. (Pronounced Ah-na)," she wrote in her post. "#candidpic #momlife #newborn #babygirl #nofilter #sunset #love #cuddles #cuddlebug #beachlife #sunsets #laguna #lagunabeach #blessed #grateful #gratefulheart #cheese #igotyou #sweetestbaby #instamood #[red heart emoji]."
Lesley also shared on her Instagram Story a sweet photo of baby Anna sleeping in an infant seat on a floor alongside a display of pink balloons. The happy mom wrote, "Came home to this...Daddy is the best!"
This marks the fourth child for David and the third for Lesley. He and his ex-wife of 19 years, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, share three daughters—Sophie Beador, 19, and twins Stella and Adeline, 16. Lesley has two younger children from a previous relationship—son Andris and daughter Inga.
Neither Lesley nor David have revealed when she gave birth to Anna, although she did post her last maternity pic, showing the couple together, last week. She revealed her pregnancy via a baby bump pic on Instagram in July, more than five months after the two got engaged. Lesley and David wed in October.
Lesley revealed the sex of her and David's newest arrival in an interview with E! News in September. "We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family," she said. "We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David's mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help."