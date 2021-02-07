David Beador and Wife Lesley Welcome Their First Baby Together

David Beador is a dad again!

The 56-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star and his new wife Lesley Beador, formerly known as Lesley Cook, recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Anna.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, Lesley, 37, posted on her Instagram page a selfie showing her holding the newborn in a baby carrier while sitting next to David on a bench near a sidewalk in the Laguna Beach, Calif. area, where the family lives.

"Our first sunset with our sweet little Anna. (Pronounced Ah-na)," she wrote in her post. "#candidpic #momlife #newborn #babygirl #nofilter #sunset #love #cuddles #cuddlebug #beachlife #sunsets #laguna #lagunabeach #blessed #grateful #gratefulheart #cheese #igotyou #sweetestbaby #instamood #[red heart emoji]."

Lesley also shared on her Instagram Story a sweet photo of baby Anna sleeping in an infant seat on a floor alongside a display of pink balloons. The happy mom wrote, "Came home to this...Daddy is the best!"