A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

We're just one day away from the 2021 Super Bowl!

That's right, on Sunday, Feb. 7, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. While sports fans can't wait to watch the game, taking place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium this year, many viewers are also tuning in to see the musical performances during the sporting event.

Before the game begins, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church are set to sing the National Anthem together. Last year, at the 2020 Super Bowl, Demi Lovato kicked off the festivities with a performance of the National Anthem. With this performance, Lovato joined a list of superstars who've taken to the field to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Luke Bryan and Christina Aguilera are among the talented artists to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at past Super Bowl games.