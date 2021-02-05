Let's All Freak Out About WandaVision and That Mind-Bending Cameo Together

The latest episode of WandaVision has literally blown our minds.
Ok, not literally. But we did literally scream out loud and jump up off the couch at the end of "On a Very Special Episode..." when Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) twin brother arrived at the door. We would have been excited but unsurprised if it had been Pietro Maximoff, as played by Aaron Taylor Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but instead, it was Peter Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters in the X-Men movies. That's a totally different set of movies! It's a multiverse!
This is not the first hint we've had that the MCU is expanding its U. The next Doctor Strange movie—which WandaVision directly plays into—is called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There are many rumors that the next Spider-Man movie will feature Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Men, with Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus after playing him in Spider-Man 2, opposite Maguire.
The strangest thing about Peters' appearance was Wanda's reaction to the wrong Maximoff. We all spent the episode essentially learning that Wanda was in control of this whole bubble—or Hex, as Darcy (Kat Dennings) is calling it—and had taken over all the residents' minds to keep them playing along.
Monica (Teyonah Parris) knew that while Wanda had been the one to kick her out of the Hex, Wanda also made sure she wasn't injured in the process, so Monica was not ready to go along with S.W.O.R.D. Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) and his decision to label Wanda a terrorist.
We personally are still really hoping that this show isn't just all about Wanda becoming totally evil in the face of her grief, so it was particularly interesting to learn a little fun fact about S.W.O.R.D.
Up until "nine days ago," S.W.O.R.D. headquarters was the "top secret location of Vision's corpse." Security cam footage showed the corpse in multiple pieces, being worked on by various scientists, before Wanda came in and stole it in order to resurrect him.
Jimmy (Randall Park) pointed out that this was in direct violation of Vision's own will, which stated he didn't want to be used as anyone's weapon. But is Wanda using him as a weapon? She's enough of a weapon all on her own, and she would have resurrected him because she loves him, not because he's useful and dangerous.
What makes a lot more sense is if Wanda's protecting him from whatever S.W.O.R.D. was planning, meaning once again, the MCU authorities are not to be trusted. But what's new?
It became really clear when Monica was trying to communicate with Wanda through a droid, and Hayward instructed one of his agents to take over the controls and take aim at her instead. Wanda was not having that, so she walked right out of her bubble and directly into the aim of a whole bunch of guns. Suddenly her accent was back (we'd been wondering about that!), and she was telling everyone to leave her and her home alone.
She sent all the guns pointing in the direction of Hayward before she headed back into the bubble, only to then resume searching for her kids' (who are now 10, by the way) lost dog. Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) found the dog dead, and the kids shocked Wanda by telling her she could fix death, which confused her. Even a mailman said she would be able to set things right.
Now, it feels like Wanda is being manipulated to show off her resurrection powers. Vision is, essentially, a robot, so he didn't require the same sort of power that a human would require to bring back from the dead. Then, Wanda looked so shocked to see Peter Maximoff at her door, but he also didn't require real resurrection to bring him back. In the X-Men movies, Quicksilver is still alive. So who sent this version of Quicksilver?
We don't know how Wanda brought Vision back without the Mind Stone, which was destroyed during Thanos' snap, but we do know that Steve (Chris Evans) was able to borrow it via time travel in Avengers: Endgame. It's not totally off base to wonder if Wanda did the same, since she seems capable of pretty much anything.
We're also now wondering if Peters is the big cameo that's been hinted about, or if there's someone even bigger in store.
No matter what, it's been a while since TV had us feeling this giddy on a weekly basis. If this is the future of Marvel TV, bring on Falcon and the Winter Soldier ASAP.
New episodes of WandaVision arrive Fridays on Disney+.