Meet Jackson Mahomes: The MVP of TikTok—And Super Bowl QB Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Patrick Mahomes might have the moves on the field, but Jackson Mahomes has the moves on TikTok.

Okay, sure, technically the 2021 Super Bowl is all about the Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs taking on Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But like us, most Gen-Zers best know Patrick not as this hunky football quarterback, but as the 25-year-old big brother to Jackson, TikTok's curly-haired, tie-dye shorts-wearing little brother.

And although Sunday's game will be Patrick's moment in the spotlight, we'll be flipping back and forth between the actual Super Bowl and Jackson's #TikTokTailgate. (Last year, he posted a video with Charli D'Amelio on Super Bowl Sunday, so the stakes are high.)

Essentially, the 20-year-old influencer has been parlaying his brother's athletic success into a thirst trap for his 840,000 TikTok followers since September 2019.

The lil bro has been documenting this football season from all angles—whether that's dancing on tabletops, flipping off the camera after touching down in Miami, or lifting up his shirt while lip syncing to "Hit tha Roof" in the bathroom. We've seen it all.