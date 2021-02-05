Shakira Debuts Hot Pink Hair Transformation: "Surprise!"

Weitere : Shakira & J.Lo's Music Sales Surge After Super Bowl

Shakira, Shakira! Is that you?

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer debuted a new look on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 5, appearing in a photo sporting hot pink hair and a matching pink and white long-sleeve top. "Voilà!" she captioned the jaw-dropping picture.

"The idea was that it would be more pink," she says in a video captioned "Surprise!" that shows her running a heated brush through her hair, which falls past her chest. "But since I ran out of pink, I had to mix it with another product that I had out there that was a little more intense."

Shakira has typically worn her hair long, wavy and dyed medium or blonde—and she rarely cuts it, although she has dyed it. Back in 2000, when she recorded her MTV Unplugged live album, she rocked a dark red ombre hairstyle. Last year, she showed off dark auburn locks, as seen in her the Black Eyed Peas' music video "Girl Like Me."