The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It's almost time for the biggest musical sports event: The Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Weeknd is headlining the 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, set to take place this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by NFL championship veteran Tom Brady, will face off against returning champions the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes.

""We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," The Weekend, told Billboard last month.

The singer's manager told the outlet that while organizers covering all production costs, as usual, The Weeknd spent $7 million of his own money on the Super Bowl Halftime Show to make it "be what he envisioned."

The Canadian crooner follows in the footsteps of past performers such as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who co-headlined last year's event, Justin Timberlake, who famously stirred controversy with the Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004 and later returned for a solo performance in 2018, the late Prince and Michael Jackson, Madonna and Beyoncé.