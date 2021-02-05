SAG AwardsMarilyn MansonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

Check out the 16 best Super Bowl Halftime shows, ranked. The artist The Weeknd is set to headline the 2021 Super Bowl LV, which sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's almost time for the biggest musical sports event: The Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Weeknd is headlining the 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, set to take place this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by NFL championship veteran Tom Brady, will face off against returning champions the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes.

""We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," The Weekend, told Billboard last month.

The singer's manager told the outlet that while organizers covering all production costs, as usual, The Weeknd spent $7 million of his own money on the Super Bowl Halftime Show to make it "be what he envisioned."

The Canadian crooner follows in the footsteps of past performers such as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who co-headlined last year's event, Justin Timberlake, who famously stirred controversy with the Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004 and later returned for a solo performance in 2018, the late Prince and Michael Jackson, Madonna and Beyoncé.

Super Bowl 2020: Star Sightings

Here are the top 16 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time:

Al Bello/Getty Images
15. Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash (2011)

The performances rocked, but would have been much more enjoyable had they fixed the sound system...

Al Pereira/WireImage
14. Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott (2015)

Two words made this Halftime Show go viral: Left Shark.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
13. The Who (2010)

A classic choice.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
12. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)

His performance has been underrated because it's obviously not as flashy as some of the others, but Petty's set was filled with rock-solid hits, "American Girl," "Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'," and "Running Down a Dream." But 10 years ago, he came, he delivered, he smiled. May he RIP.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
11. Justin Timberlake (2018)

No nipples in this one, and reviews about his solo performance were mixed.

Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT
10. Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band (2009)

"I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up," the singer said onstage. Whatever you say, Boss.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
9. Rolling Stones (2006)

The boys in the band are going to be able rock the house until they're six feet under—and if you know how they used to party, you know that probably should have happened a long time ago. No matter when or where Stones have performed, Mick Jagger and his unruly lads have brought it for the past 55 years and that was certainly the case when they started the crowd up with tunes like "Rough Justice" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

KMazur/WireImage
8. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, 'NSYNC, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)

Basically every single person in music industry was on this Super Bowl stage. It was pandemonium. The show was during the height of boy bands, popstars and bubblegum tunes. The pre-9/11 performance happened in a simpler, more innocent time—back when Spears and Timberlake were still a power couple, when BritBrit still hadn't had a breakdown, when 'NSYNC was still in sync with each other and when the world still believed A-listers could stay together forever. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
7. Madonna, CeeLo Green, and LMFAO (2012)

It was a spectacular spectacle, complete with Cleopatra costume, a gospel choir, and some type of cheerleader outfit-type thingy. We felt it. You felt it. Football felt it.

Al Bello/Getty Images; KMazur/WireImage
6. Sting, Shania Twain and No Doubt (2003)

In his first play (or song rather), Sting stung the audience with his update on his classic, "Message in a Bottle." Gwen Stefani came out to the crowd rocking her washboard abs, baggy pants and glittering bustier. The whole thing was a blast and the crowd was loving it.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images
5.: Diana Ross (1996)

The former Supremes singer was nothing short of supreme when she rocked the house at the Halftime Show. The queen did an amazing four costume changes in 12 minutes. The timeless entertainer belted "You Keep Me Hanging on", "Baby Love" and "I Will Survive" before heading out on a helicopter, as one does when you're Diana Ross.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
4. Beyoncé (2013)

After lip-syncing the national anthem at Obama's second inauguration the month before, Bey knew she needed to bring it to the Super Bowl—and that's just what she did. Jay-Z's lady love made it clear as day that she was singing live at the Superdome in New Orleans, breaking down the vocals and wowing the crowd. Midway through she basically gave fans a heart attack when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined her onstage for a Destiny's Child reunion. Slay, Bey, slaaaaaaaay!

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
3. Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady G didn't raise the roof, she sang "God Bless America" and then she literally jumped off it. Well, sort of. After that high-flying start, the superstar singer broke into "Poker Face." It was thrilling; it was over the top; it was all Gaga all the time and fans went gaga for it. There was no meat dress, no blood, no giant glowing egg—just an action-packed performance that made you think that the "Bad Romance" singer was born to be on the 50-yard line. 

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
2. Michael Jackson (1993)

In a masterful move that only the King of Pop could have the audacity to pull off, MJ stood on stage for a full 90 seconds (remember you only get 13 minutes tops) without moving. The smooth criminal had the audience in the palm of his hand when he busted into "Jam." The master performer then broke into "Billie Jean" and "Black or White." There were fedoras, crotch grabs, leg spins (and kicks) and oh-so-much entertainment. The pop star then used the entire audience in Rose Bowl to create giant portraits of kids as he sung "Heal the World."

Phil Ramey/RameyPix/Corbis via Getty Images
1. Prince (2007)

The artist formerly known as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince perfected the Super Bowl Halftime show when he performed "We Will Rock You", "Let's Go Crazy", "Baby I'm a Star", "Proud Mary", "All Along the Watchtower", "Best of You", and, of course, "Purple Rain"—during a downpour!

The 2021 Super Bowl LV airs live on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

