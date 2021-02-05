Gwen Stefani Responds to Fan Who Criticized Her TikTok "Fail"

Gwen Stefani is not above admitting when she might be in the wrong.
The 51-year-old vocalist, who has recently been active on TikTok, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Feb. 4 to respond to a fan who apparently didn't love her recent content on the platform.
"I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok," the user commented on one of her videos. "Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."
For her part, Gwen responded by admitting that she doesn't necessarily disagree with individual, and she included an apparently accidental misspelling that even further illustrated her point.
"Thank u for calling me out you're right!!!" the No Doubt singer replied. "TickTock is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait... am i a celebrity??"
Kudos to Gwen for having fun with the response by jokingly questioning whether she's worthy of being labeled a "celebrity." (You better believe she's worthy.) And perhaps her spelling of "TickTock" was a bit of a tongue-in-cheek choice as well.
The comment was posted on a TikTok video that Gwen made of herself lip-synching to "Bubble Pop Electric," her own song that features André 3000 from her 2004 solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. The video also uses a head-whip filter.
It's impressive that Gwen is capable of staying positive, regardless of what is spurring the reaction. Speaking of which, she responded to a far more upbeat remark earlier this week when Miley Cyrus tweeted to offer her services as a wedding singer for Gwen's upcoming nuptials to fiancé Blake Shelton.
"Thanks puppy gx," the "Hollaback Girl" performer wrote back.
Clearly, Gwen has already mastered plenty of social media platforms, so she doesn't even need to worry about "TickTock," or whatever the darn thing is called.