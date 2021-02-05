SAG AwardsMarilyn MansonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Hannah Brown's "Incredible" New Boyfriend Gets Matt James' Seal of Approval

Matt James gushed about Hannah Brown's new boyfriend during a recent podcast appearance as he revealed that he has spent time with the fledgling couple.

Even though she's no longer dating his best friend, Matt James remains adorably invested in Hannah Brown's love life.

The current star of The Bachelor was a guest on the Almost Famous podcast on Thursday, Feb. 4, where he told hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon that he made sure to check in with Hannah for advice about becoming the show's lead. He also added that he more than approves of the former Bachelorette's new boyfriend, model Adam Woolard

"Hannah is my girl," Matt shared. "I talk to Hannah on a regular basis. I actually met her new boyfriend, who's incredible."

Matt didn't mention Adam by name, but Hannah and her new guy first raised eyebrows when they were spotted together multiple times last month. One such outing included a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles on Jan. 23. 

"He's awesome, and she's happy, and she deserves to be happy," Matt continued. "And the questions that I was asking her were just what to expect, how did you know when you were feeling something, and she was just a sounding board. It meant so much to have someone like that who's, again, been through it, gone through the highest highs and the lowest lows of what can come with putting yourself out there. It made me more equipped for what I was bound to handle."

Fans will recall that Hannah picked Jed Wyatt for her final rose during her 2019 The Bachelorette finale, breaking the heart of runner-up Tyler Cameron, Matt's longtime bestie. Tyler, who has remained friendly with Hannah, is rumored to be dating influencer Camila Kendra.

As for Hannah and Adam, an insider previously told E! News that the pair have been seeing each other since before the 2020 holidays, and that she is "smitten" over him. 

"He gives her butterflies, and she hasn't been this happy in a very long time," the source added.

