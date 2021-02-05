Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Explosive Reunion

Things are getting icy between the ladies of SLC.
E! News has the exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's three-part reunion, kicking off Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. The explosive preview suggests that Jen Shah's friendships with her cast mates, including Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby, might be up in the air after this week's season one finale.
Before we get to all the drama, the trailer comedically begins with Mary seemingly nodding off on set. "Did you fall asleep?" host Andy Cohen asks. "I don't remember," Mary replies.
Andy then shares, "Whitney said there was a huge swinger community in Salt Lake City. Mormon swingers?" as several ladies deny the swinger claims.
Meredith also alleges that Jen came after her son. "You have attacked Brooks on social media," she shares before Jen fires back, "Meredith, stop lying."
Whitney gives a tearful update about her dad's recovery and sobriety, telling Andy, "I just hope that the show didn't break him."
Heather is clearly still on shaky ground with her former friend Jen as she grills Lisa, "You say you hate drama, you hate lies, and you double down on Jen Shah?"
"I care about Jen Shah," Lisa replies before Heather quips, "Over Meredith?!"
Meredith is seemingly done with Jen and she shares, "I wanna make something clear: you are not my friend."
Jen fires back, "Do not come here and tell me that my feelings mean nothing!" before walking off set in tears.
"Let's all f--king bail on Jen," Lisa tells her co-stars. "Let's no one be friends with Jen."
Check out the explosive preview for yourself.
In addition to our exclusive first look, Bravo also announced RHOSLC has officially been renewed for season two!
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's three-part reunion kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m.
