Singer Phoebe Bridgers Claims Marilyn Manson Had a "Rape Room"

Indie rock singer Phoebe Bridgers claims that Marilyn Manson had what he called a "rape room" in his house, speaking out amid abuse allegations made against him by other women.

Marilyn, whose real name is Brian Warner, has not responded to the fellow artist's comments, which she made on Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 4, days after his ex-fiancé and Westwood actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of grooming and abusing her. Manson, 52, denied her allegations, claiming that his intimate relationships have always been consensual.

"TW [Trigger Warning]: I went to Marilyn Manson's house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan," tweeted Bridgers, 26. "He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room', I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."