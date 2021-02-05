Oxygen's Killer Motive Goes Inside The Violent Death of an Outspoken Radio Host

A true-crime case full of dark twists.
On Saturday's all-new Killer Motive, the violent death of an outspoken radio host leaves law enforcement wondering if her opinions really did make her a target, or if there's something more sinister lurking underneath the surface.

In the clip, Oxygen host Troy Roberts tries to get a better idea of what really happened when April Kauffman was gunned down in her own bedroom in 2012, but as FBI special agent Daniel Garrabrant explains, the case is complicated—especially since this sort of violence rarely occurs in Linwood, New Jersey.
"For something like a murder to happen is something that shocks the community in a town like this because it just doesn't happen," Garrabrant says. "Then you find out that it's April Kauffman and you think, what, did she have a stalker? Was it a home invasion gone bad? How did they get in? All those things go through your mind."
Garrabrant goes on to reveal that because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the case, "right from day one, there was an acknowledgment that this might not be just your average run-of-the-mill murder."
Around the same time the FBI got word of what happened, so did April's daughter, Kim Pack.
"I will never forget this day," she tells Roberts in the clip. "At 11:44, Jim Kauffman buzzes in my phone and before I could even get 'Hello?' completely out, he screams 'Mom's dead, mom's dead, mom's dead,' just over and over."
"I remember feeling like my breathing seized," Pack continued. "I was shaking like a leaf and I don't even know how I knew to go to her home. But I just parked in the middle of the cul-de-sac, I threw my high heels off, I run into the front door and there's a big police officer."
He was trying to prevent her from going inside the house, but Pack was determined to see her mother. She recalled pushing the officer back, and then, all of a sudden, passing out.
"I wake up, there's medics over top of me and all of a sudden, something told me to look over my shoulder because he turned my back to the front door," Pack explained. "And there she was, being wheeled out in a body bag. And that's when it got really real."

