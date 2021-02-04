Why Celebs Like Hilary Duff and Ben Affleck Love Allbirds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's a good chance you've seen pictures of your favorite stars out and about wearing Allbirds. Whether it's a coffee run, training session, or hanging out at home, celebrities like Hilary Duff, Ben Affleck and Katherine Schwarzenegger wear Allbirds sneakers on repeat. And we don't blame them because there are so many things to love about the sustainable fashion brand.

Allbirds aims to leave a nonexistent carbon footprint from the making of the sole to the tying of the laces. Additionally, their celeb-loved sneakers feature revolutionary wool fabric and renewable materials, so you can stay active while helping the environment. Not to mention, they also offer stylish apparel for men and women.

Scroll below to shop the celeb-loved shoes for yourself!