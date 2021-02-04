2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
See Kerry Washington, Catherine O'Hara and More 2021 Nominees at Their Very First SAG Awards

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have been announced. Take a look back at Kerry Washington, Catherine O'Hara, Mark Ruffalo and more nominees at their very first SAG Awards.

The nominees for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have officially been announced!

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs—who earned his own nomination for his role in Hamilton—unveiled the list of film and television performers set to be honored at the April 4 ceremony, and among the lucky few are Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, Little Fires Everywhere's Kerry WashingtonI Know This Much Is True's Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman, who was posthumously nominated in two categories for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

With awards season officially in full swing, it's easy to lose track of who's nominated for what since the road to the Oscars is paved with dozens of other ceremonies.

However, the SAG Awards are relatively unique in that the nominees and winners are voted on entirely by actors' peers—more specifically, 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union—making the honor extra special, and the ceremony especially fun to watch. 

foto
Over time, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have walked the SAG Awards red carpet, and to celebrate the latest SAG Award nominations, we're looking back at some of our favorite nominees' very first trips to the prestigious ceremony.

Keep scrolling to see Sterling K. Brown and more stars' first-ever SAG Awards appearance.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kerry Washington

2014: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Scandal

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere

Christopher Polk / Staff/ Getty
Catherine O'Hara

2011: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, Temple Grandin

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Schitt's Creek

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chadwick Boseman

2019: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Black Panther

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom & Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Da 5 Bloods

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Amy Adams

2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Junebug

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Hillbilly Elegy

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Nicole Kidman

2002: Nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture, Moulin Rouge!

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, The Undoing

J. Vespa/WireImage for Turner
Mark Ruffalo

2010: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, The Kids Are All Right

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, I Know This Much Is True

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Viola Davis

2009: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Doubt & Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Doubt 

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Hugh Grant

1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Sense and Sensibility

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, The Undoing

Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Gillian Anderson

1996: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, The X-Files

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, The Crown

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ethan Hawke

2002: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Training Day

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, The Good Lord Bird

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Daniel Kaluuya

2018: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Get Out & Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Get Out

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett

1999: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Elizabeth

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, Mrs. America

SGranitz/WireImage
Kaley Cuoco

2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, The Big Bang Theory

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Flight Attendant

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jared Leto

2014: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Dallas Buyers Club & Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Dallas Buyers Club

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, The Little Things

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sterling K. Brown

2017: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Carey Mulligan

2010: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, An Education & Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, An Education

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Promising Young Woman

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sacha Baron Cohen

2013: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Les Misérables

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jason Bateman

2005: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Arrested Development & Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Arrested Development

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark

Kevin Mazur / Contributor/ Getty
Christina Applegate

2008: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Samantha Who?

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Dead to Me

Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed

2017: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, The Night Of

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Sound of Metal

Jason Kirk/Newsmakers
Gary Oldman

2001: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, The Contender

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Mank

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Linda Cardellini

2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Brokeback Mountain

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Dead to Me

Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images
Laura Linney

2001: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, You Can Count On Me

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Bob Odenkirk

2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Breaking Bad

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Better Caul Saul

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Frances McDormand

1997: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Fargo

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Nomadland

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Vanessa Kirby

2017: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, The Crown

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Pieces of a Woman 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Julia Garner

2019: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark & Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Ozark

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Glenn Close

1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries, Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Hillbilly Elegy

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Anthony Hopkins

1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Nixon 

2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, The Father

