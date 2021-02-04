2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

The longtime E! co-host is bidding farewell to the red carpet. Read his heartfelt message to fans.

No one lights up a red carpet like Ryan Seacrest.
 
The multi-hyphenate host announced today that he will no longer be co-hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet award show coverage going forward.
 
"After 14 years of hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet I've decided to move on to new adventures," Seacrest said in a statement on Thursday, Feb. 4. "I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana [Rancic]. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years."
 
The E! network added, "E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!'s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family."

From the Oscars to the Grammys and Golden Globes, Seacrest has co-hosted dozens of red carpet shows for E! since 2007 and has interviewed hundreds of the biggest stars from movies, TV, music and beyond.

We're talking iconic celebs like Billie Eilish, Regina King, Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Lil Nas X, BTS, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto and the list goes on.

We'll miss you, Ryan.
 
E!'s first Live From the Red Carpet show of 2021 will kick off Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Golden Globes in L.A. followed by the Globes telecast on NBC.

