The 2021 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Award show season is in full swing.

Just one day after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes, SAG-AFTRA revealed the nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Emily in Paris' Lily Collins and Hamilton's Daveed Diggs took to Instagram to share a few of the contenders. Station 19's Jason George, Grand Hotel's Elizabeth McLaughlin and SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris took part in the big reveal earlier in the day, as well.

While many stars were excited to hear their names called for a second time this week, others were happy to be recognized after being left off the Golden Globes' list.

Of course, the nominees will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. The 27th annual SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS Sunday, April 4. But for now, let's get to the nominees. Scroll on to see the full list of nominations.