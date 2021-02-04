Oxygen's Dark Web Preview: How Internet Scammers Conned One Victim Out of $1 Million

How much money would you send an online love interest?

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode of Oxygen Digital's series Dark Web Exposed that explores the manipulation, deception and extortion behind Internet romance scammers.

Take Debby Montgomery Johnson for instance: the successful businesswoman who tried online dating after her husband died. Debby quickly started talking to a charming man who called himself "Eric Cole" and lived in London.

"Eric was a comfort, he knew what to say," Debby shared in the preview. "He made me laugh, he made me feel valuable as a woman, as a business partner, as a mom."

The two became boyfriend and girlfriend. "It was like we were young and dating again. It was very fun," Debby said.

Debby even formed relationships with people she believed to be Eric's sister and son. Unfortunately, Eric was not Eric and neither were the scammers pretending to be his family online.