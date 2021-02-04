Jenny Slate Reveals the Surprising Name She Almost Gave Her Newborn Baby Girl

Weitere : Jenny Slate Is Expecting First Baby With Ben Shattuck

Ever imagined what you were almost named? Well Jenny Slate has a story for her daughter when she grows up.

During the Feb. 3 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Parks and Recreation alum, who recently gave birth to her daughter Ida Lupine, shared the name she nearly gave the newborn.

While talking with host Jimmy Kimmel, Jenny explained how she and her fiancé Ben Stattuck researched both their heritages and discovered an area in Europe that her family is from.

"We were looking at some Eastern European names and we didn't go with this" Jenny said holding back a laugh, "but one name that we were both obsessed with was spelled b-a-g-r-a-t. And while I was pregnant we just kept calling her Bagrat, which I'm sure is not, what, how to pronounce that."

And while the new mom realized she surely fumbled the pronunciation, Jenny added that she's positive the name is "something more beautiful" in comparison to how she and her fiancé were saying it.