Kelly Ripa Recalls How a Psychic Revealed Her Pregnancy on Live in 2000

Kelly Ripa has had many memorably moments on Live—but one particular encounter might top the list.
While appearing on The Tonight Show on Feb. 3, the Emmy winner—who is celebrating 20 years on Live—recalled landing the job alongside the late Regis Philbin. "I actually think that the fact that I, I did not have any anticipation about getting that job at all, actually worked greatly to my advantage because I wasn't going after it," Ripa told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was asked to fill in for a fill-in host at the last minute so it took any stakes or any nervousness that I probably would've had away."
Ripa, who would eventually land the co-host position—replacing former Live host Kathie Lee Gifford—went on to say that her only "concern" was that she was very early on in her pregnancy with her and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos. "And nobody knew," she told Fallon. "Mark and I knew and nobody else knew."
In late 2000, months before officially landing the gig, Ripa was told that a psychic would be appearing on Live to give her a reading.
When Ripa told her husband she had to cancel, he replied, "You think a psychic is gonna figure out you're pregnant?" And sure enough, it happened!
"Not only did she figure out I was pregnant in three seconds, but she was like, 'Your grandmother Dee is here,'" Ripa, who is also mom to sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos, recalled. "And I was like, 'Hmm nope that's not her name.' And she's like, 'Esther, but her nickname is Dee.' Like, she figured it all out."
During the reading, which took place on Nov. 1, 2000, the All My Children alum teared up as she told the psychic she hadn't shared her pregnancy news with her boss yet.
