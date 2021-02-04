This $34 Teddy Coat Has 9,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is there anything snugglier (to wear, that is) than a teddy coat? We think not. So when we found this amazingly affordable—and adorable—PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Teddy Coat on Amazon for a mere $34, we were over the moon. While we're partial to the zippered teddy jacket design, it's available in a longer, buttoned, double-breasted pea coat style too.
Hey, at that price, you can scoop up both styles!
PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Teddy Coat
This oh-so-cozy teddy coat is available in sizes S through 3XL and comes in black, blue, coffee, dark brown, green, khaki, pink, red, dark gray and white.
As always, you don't have to just take our word for it. Thousands of real women with all body types swear by this teddy coat, giving it a five-star review.
"I love this jacket!" raves one review. "I wasn't sure how the quality was going to turn out but it's super soft and exactly what I wanted. I got a small and it fits in the over-sized way that I wanted/expected. I'm 5'6" 120 lbs. & it's soooo warm!"
Many shoppers do recommend ordering a size up, depending on the look you're going for: "The jacket looks very cozy and stylish. It feels like wearing a blanket but in style. I decided to buy a size up for a more 'boyfriend-jacket' look. However, they run true-to-size in case you prefer a normal look."
And finally, one reviewer confirms this jacket is "worth the buy," adding, "I wasn't really expecting much but honestly I loved it so much. It's nice and warm. The pockets are a good size....The color was really nice also. Definitely wanna buy it in another color. Deff worth the purchase!"
—Originally published on Jan. 15, 2020 at 3 a.m.