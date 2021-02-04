You’ll Break a Sweat Just Watching Miley Cyrus’ Pre-Super Bowl Workout

Weitere : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Miley Cyrus is taking her rebel yell to the treadmill.

On Feb. 3, the "Prisoner" singer took to Instagram to share a video of her new workout to prepare for her performance at next week's Super Bowl on Feb. 7. The artist will perform at the TikTok Tailgate for over 7,500 healthcare workers, who have already received the coronavirus vaccine, she shared earlier this week.

"I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country," she wrote on Instagram. "Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @TikTok & @cbstv."

Now comes the hard part: preparing for the big show. The six-minute video Miley posted—which she captioned "#SBLV PREP"—shows her running on the treadmill while belting to Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl." Later on, Miley works with her voice coach during a stripped-down performance of her Plastic Hearts track "Angels Like You," before finishing off the video with the opening of her 2013 track "We Can't Stop."