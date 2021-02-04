Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Shake Off Madison LeCroy Rumors With a Jam Sesh

Jennifer Lopez is not about to give up her "El Anillo" over a few whispers involving a certain Bravolebrity.
In case you missed it, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy was recently accused by a castmate of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a former MLB star. The baseball player's identity was a mystery until rumors began circulating that J.Lo's fiancée, Alex Rodriguez, was on the receiving end of Madison's FaceTime calls and Instagram DMs.
On Feb. 3, fellow Charmer Danni Baird addressed the hot topic during an appearance on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast.
"When you heard that it was possibly A-Rod," host Kate Casey asked Danni, "were you like, 'What? What happened to our show? Where are we in the world? What's going on?'"
The reality TV star responded, "Months before that, I had heard, like, [Madison] had told me that they were facetiming or something and I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."
But as Danni's alleged revelation about Madison continued to make headlines on Wednesday, it became abundantly clear that A-Rod and J.Lo are unbothered by the ongoing drama.
Alex shared an Instagram video of the music superstar rocking out to "Best of You" by Foo Fighters as they drove around Miami. Paparazzi later spotted the couple enjoying a lunch date.
A source close to the A-lister has since shut down the possibility of a love triangle between Alex, Jennifer and Madison.
"Alex doesn't know her and has never met her," the insider remarked to E! News.
As for Madison, she's yet to publicly address having any sort of relationship with Alex—romantic or otherwise. The 30-year-old hair stylist has, however, weighed in on her involvement in the drama between exes Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.
