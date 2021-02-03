Why Ian Somerhalder Thinks a Vampire Diaries Reboot Is Out of the Question

Weitere : How the "Vampire Diaries" Cast Said Goodbye to Series

Ian Somerhalder still has a lot of love for Vampire Diaries, but he's learned from Bonnie that it's best for the dead to stay dead.

On Sirius XM's Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen brought up the possibility of reviving the beloved CW series, asking, "[There are] rumors circling online that it could come back for a ninth season, but that the decision is up to you and Nina [Dobrev]. Any truth to that?"

Before fans could get too excited, Ian shut down the idea of returning to his role as Damon, aka Nina Dobrev's love interest. "I have not heard anything about a season nine," he simply stated.

And it wouldn't be all that realistic to revisit a world in which Damon and Elena aren't vampires, which was the entire premise of the show.

As fans will recall, they both ended the series having taken the cure for vampirism and were ready to embark on a life as newlyweds. Not to mention, Stefan (Paul Wesley) finally passed on to the afterlife.

For Ian, he said that it wouldn't be the dramatic story fans got to know and love. "What would happen?" he questioned. "Damon would have like, gray hair and they'd have canes. Like, 'Oh, I've got to feed the baby.'"