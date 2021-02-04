2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Riverdale Grows Up After Time Jump in New Season 5 Poster

Get an exclusive first look at the new post-time jump Riverdale, courtesy of new season five key art.

von Lauren Piester Feb 04, 2021
High school is officially over and adulthood is here—on Riverdale, anyway. 

After a time jump at the end of the most recent episode, a new era of the CW drama is about to begin. E! News has your first look at that new start in the form of a brand new poster. Jughead's beanie is gone (buried in a time capsule) and so are everyone's teen years. Now we get to find out what sort of trouble the gang can get up to in their mid '20s, and what sorts of trouble they've been getting up to in the seven years since they graduated high school. 

The poster features newly adult versions of Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and newbie Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook). 

Nobody looks all that different, but maybe a little surlier? It's truly hard to tell. 

Check out the poster below!

The latest episode of Riverdale revealed that while Archie, Jughead, Veronica and Betty all separated after high school, they made plans to meet up one year after graduation and one year after Archie left to join the Army. Unfortunately, only Jughead showed up. He then didn't see his friends again for another six years when a new "crisis" brought them all back together. 

We'll have to wait to find out what that crisis entails in next week's episode as the grown-up kids of Riverdale (including a married Veronica) make their debuts! 

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

