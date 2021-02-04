You Need to See These Pics From 2001's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Britney Spears, ‘N Sync and More

Weitere : The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LV is just around the corner and let's be real: Pop culture fans are really just looking forward to the halftime show.

But before The Weeknd takes the stage on Sunday, Feb. 7 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., let's take it back to 2001 and relive one of the most iconic moments in Super Bowl history!

The 2001 Super Bowl halftime performance was titled "The Kings of Rock and Pop" for all the right reasons. And believe it or not, this year marks the 20th anniversary of when viewers enjoyed Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly all sharing the same stage. It wasn't your typical lineup, but it's safe to say that 10 minutes of screen time was not enough.

The show began with a performance by ‘N Sync of their classic hit "Bye Bye Bye" and just kept getting better as the legendary rock, pop and R&B stars swept the stage.