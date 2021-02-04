See Tristan Thompson's Reaction to Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Plan

Khloe Kardashian is ready for baby no. 2.
In this exclusive preview clip from the upcoming season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns Mar. 18, the Good American mogul reveals she's eager to give daughter True Thompson a sibling. And it appears that Tristan Thompson is fully onboard with this plan.
Khloe starts off, "Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life.'"
As Khloe continues, she reveals that she "never ever imagined having an only child." According to Khloe, she "felt bad" for her daughter during quarantine as the little one had "no friends."
She adds, "She had nobody. And it was 'cause they were isolated even from each other for so long."
Since True is now older, Khloe notes that it's "now time to have another kid." In response to Khloe's statement, Tristan declares that's what he likes to hear.
Later on, Khloe informs the KUWTK camera, "I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now. And I already have a head start on that, I started the process a couple months ago when I froze my eggs."
However, it appears that Khloe wants the timing for baby no. 2 to be just right. She informs Tristan, "We have to like line it up with your schedule. So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs."
Per Tristan, he's "all for it."
Upon hearing this, Khloe says she thinks she's "ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again." Still, Khloe doesn't know how long this process will take.
In regard to this, Tristan assures Khloe, "I think it's gonna work."
The NBA star goes on to reveal that he's always wanted four kids. Currently, he has son Prince Thompson, 4, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 2, with Khloe.
He quips, "Two down, two more to go."
Despite Tristan's excitement, Khloe reminds him that they have to wait to "see what happens."
Watch this conversation play out in the clip above.
