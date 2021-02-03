Brothers Osborne Singer T.J. Osborne Comes Out as Gay

Brothers Oborne frontman T.J. Osborne is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a new interview with TIME published Wednesday, Feb. 3, the country music star came out as gay. The revelation makes Osborne the first openly gay performer signed to a major country record label.

Despite coming out to his friends and family years ago, T.J. explained that his prior hesitation to publicly address his sexuality is partially tied to the industry's notoriously conservative values.

"People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?' and personally, I agree with that," he remarked. "But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn't be like, ‘Oh, cool!"

Even still, the 36 year old is "very comfortable being gay," telling the magazine, "I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange."