9 Cute and Affordable Blue Light Glasses We're Obsessed With

Spending too much time on your devices? You definitely need a chic pair of blue light glasses!

We're all guilty of spending too much time on our devices scrolling, liking and typing. But with more time at home, screen time has reached an all-time high. And increased time staring at your devices may be affecting your sleep cycles and causing eyestrain. Thankfully blue-light-blocking glasses can help combat the harmful effects of spending too much screen time.

Whether you want to add some fun to your WFH uniform or protect your little one's eyes during virtual school, we've rounded up the best specs that will help prevent eyestrain and long-term damage to your precious eyeballs.

See below for our nine favorite blue light glasses to help you live your best life!

10 Things to Help Rest Your Eyes From Too Much Screen Time

Blue Light Blocking Glasses - 3 Pack

3 blue light glasses for $17? Be right back, we're adding these to our cart! Even better, there's twenty different color combos to choose from.

$21
$17
Amazon

Lois Blue Light Glasses

These specs feature seven-layers of anti-reflective coating and Focus™ blue light technology which filters more than 40% of high-energy visible (HEV).

$25
Peepers

Blue Light Laurel Reader with Retinashield™ Protection

Make sure your WFH lifestyle remains safe and stylish! These celeb-loved blue light readers are a great way to protect your eyes from too much screen time.

$78
LookOptic

SOJOS Retro Big Round Blue Light Computer Glasses

Are you on your computer from 9-5? These cute glasses with anti-blue light & anti-radiation coated lenses will help protect your eyeballs.

$20
Amazon

The Iron The Stitch and the Bathrobe Blue Light Glasses

See blue light glasses can be chic! These specs will add some color to your WFH outfit and protect your eyes at the same time.

$60
Revolve

QUAY Hardwire Metal Glasses

These prescription-friendly frames will fit your face comfortably and prevent your eyes from the consequences of scrolling for extended periods of time.

$65
QUAY

AHXLL Kids Blue Light Blocking Glasses- 2 Pack

Don't forget your kiddos! With virtual school in session and time playing on tablets, these adorable glasses will protect your little ones.

$17
Amazon

Durand Eyeglasses in Crystal

Warby Parker is the ultimate eyeglass destination! Customize these frames and so many more versatile styles with blue-light-filtering lenses.

Starting at $95
Warby Parker

Geometric Glasses 158519

We love these fun geometric frames! And you can get them in rose gold, silver and gold.

$28
Zenni

Still in the mood to shop? Check out These $26 Faux Fur Slippers Have 14,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews!

