Schitt's Creek Could Sweep the Golden Globes Just Like It Did the Emmys

There is no shortage of love for Schitt's Creek.

The Pop TV comedy's final season just scored a nomination in every 2021 Golden Globes category in which it was eligible, with a nod for the show for best musical or comedy series, while Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy. Annie Murphy and Dan Levy are nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie. The Rose family could sweep the whole comedy category, just like they did at the 2020 Emmys.

Back in September, a very similar thing happened. The show was nominated for best comedy while Catherine, Eugene, Dan and Annie all got nominated in different acting categories, and they all won. The show also won awards for writing, costumes, casting and directing.

"That was crazy," O'Hara told E! News after their big night. "We kept saying, "Did we write this?"