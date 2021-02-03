2021 Golden Globes: Catherine O'Hara, James Corden and Amanda Seyfried Among First-Time Nominees

Weitere : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes have officially been announced, and dozens of stars—up-and-coming actors and Hollywood icons alike—are celebrating their first-ever nods.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson had the honor of unveiling the coveted list chosen and presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Wednesday, Feb. 2's TODAY, and among the wide array of television and film actors competing for their first statuette are Catherine O'Hara, Jason Sudeikis, Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr., and most notably, the late Chadwick Boseman.

The famed actor, who passed away in August of last year after battling colon cancer, is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his final screen performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Once again, Schitt's Creek won big: O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy all received their first nods. They're competing in their respective comedy categories, along with other hopefuls Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).