2021 Golden Globes: Catherine O'Hara, James Corden and Amanda Seyfried Among First-Time Nominees

Nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes have been announced, and Catherine O'Hara, James Corden, Chadwick Boseman, Amanda Seyfried, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more stars all scored their first nod.

The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes have officially been announced, and dozens of stars—up-and-coming actors and Hollywood icons alike—are celebrating their first-ever nods.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson had the honor of unveiling the coveted list chosen and presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Wednesday, Feb. 2's TODAY, and among the wide array of television and film actors competing for their first statuette are Catherine O'Hara, Jason Sudeikis, Elle FanningAmanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr., and most notably, the late Chadwick Boseman.

The famed actor, who passed away in August of last year after battling colon cancer, is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his final screen performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Once again, Schitt's Creek won big: O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy all received their first nods. They're competing in their respective comedy categories, along with other hopefuls Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

2021 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Keep scrolling to find out more about these nominees and discover the additional stars up for their first-ever Golden Globes!

David Lee/NETFLIX
Chadwick Boseman

The late star is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his role in the 1920s-set Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX
Anya Taylor-Joy

Checkmate! The onscreen chess prodigy is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Queen's Gambit, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her work in Emma.

IBL/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

The Mank star is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Pop TV
Catherine O'Hara

Finally! The famed star scored a nomination in the Best Actress in a Television (Comedy) category for her role as Moira in Schitt's Creek.

Pop TV
Eugene Levy

Like his Schitt's Creek co-star, this actor's nomination is long overdue. He's up for Best Actor in a Television Series (Comedy).

Pop TV
Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek star is competing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Pop TV
Annie Murphy

Another Schitt's Creek star! She's up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Elle Fanning

She's up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for her role in The Great.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jason Sudeikis

He's nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category for his role in Ted Lasso.

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic
H.E.R.

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah earned H.E.R. a nod in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category.

Enda Bowe/Normal People
Daisy Edgar-Jones

The Normal People breakout star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Leslie Odom, Jr.

He's up for two Golden Globes: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture and Best Original Song (Motion Picture). Both are for his work in One Night in Miami.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
James Corden

He's competing in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category for his role in Ryan Murphy's The Prom.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Andra Day

The singer-songwriter-actress extraordinaire is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for her work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
John Boyega

The Small Axe star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Benjamin Loeb / Netflix
Vanessa Kirby

The Pieces of a Woman star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Netflix
Emma Corrin

Her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown's fourth season earned her a nod in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) category.

Netflix
Josh O'Connor

He scored a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) category for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jane Levy

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).

Twitter
Emerald Fennell

The director, writer and producer of one of this year's most talked-about films, Promising Young Woman, is nominated for Best Director (Motion Picture).

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Tahar Rahim

He's competing in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for his role in The Mauritanian.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Chloé Zhao

Nomadland scored her nominations in two Motion Picture categories: Best Director and Best Screenwriter.

Jojo Korsh/BFA for Heineken 0.0
Nicholas Hoult

The Great star is competing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Maria Bakalova

She's nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her work in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shira Haas

The Unorthodox actress is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

