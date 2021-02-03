See The Crown Stars, Kaley Cuoco and More React to Their 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Weitere : Spike Lee's Children Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Many stars received an extra special wake-up call this morning!

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes. Among the artists nominated for this year's ceremony.

Nominated stars include The Crown's Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor and Gillian Anderson. In fact, the fourth season of the hit drama received a total of 20 nods, the most for any series this year.

The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, The Good Lord Bird's Ethan Hawke, The Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed and Emily in Paris' Lily Collins were also nominated for Golden Globes, as were Hillbilly Elegy star and veteran actress Glenn Close, The Comey Rule's Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Mank's Gary Oldman and soundtrack composer and rocker Trent Reznor.

In addition, Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell were all nominated for Best Director—Motion Picture, marking the first time three women have received nods in the category.