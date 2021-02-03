Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos

See The Crown Stars, Kaley Cuoco and More React to Their 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced on Feb. 3, take a look at all of the artists who were honored for their work over the last year and see their reactions below!

Many stars received an extra special wake-up call this morning!

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes. Among the artists nominated for this year's ceremony.

Nominated stars include The Crown's Emma CorrinJosh O'Connor and Gillian Anderson. In fact, the fourth season of the hit drama received a total of 20 nods, the most for any series this year. 

The Flight Attendant's Kaley CuocoThe Good Lord Bird's Ethan HawkeThe Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed and Emily in ParisLily Collins were also nominated for Golden Globes, as were Hillbilly Elegy star and veteran actress Glenn CloseThe Comey Rule's Jeff Daniels and Brendan GleesonBetter Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Mank's Gary Oldman and soundtrack composer and rocker Trent Reznor.

In addition, Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell were all nominated for Best Director—Motion Picture, marking the first time three women have received nods in the category.

Stars' First Golden Globes

Let's take a look at how more stars reacted to their Golden Globe nominations!

Ethan Hawke, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, The Good Lord Bird

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor," the actor said in a statement. "From its inception, The Good Lord Bird was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I'm thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is."

Emma Corrin, Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama, The Crown Season 4

"Thank you thank you!" Emma, who played Princess Diana in the series, said in a statement. "I am truly honored to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O'Connor who has so deservingly been recognized today as well. It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana... 'Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.'"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Hamilton

"So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want," Lin tweeted. "Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM."

Riz Ahmed, Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, The Sound of Metal

"Thank you HFPA for this incredible honor," Riz said in a statement. "Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder's daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support

Kaley Cuoco, Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy, The Flight Attendant

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying," Kaley wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing her sobbing in reaction to news of her nomination. "So proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!! YES NORMAN!"

(The actress' dog Norman passed away weeks earlier.)

Gillian Anderson, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role, The Crown Season 4

"I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognizing me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season. It was an honor to be a part of it," Gillian said in a statement. "I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our [Margaret] Thatcher come to life."

Peter Morgan, Best Television Series—Drama, The Crown

"All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognized in this way by the HFPA," the show's creator said in a statement. "This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud."

