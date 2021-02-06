These are the NFL Couples We'll Always Be Cheering For

Deshaun Watson & Jilly Anais

A dual threat quarterback, Houston's leader can thread a perfect pass or get a first down with his legs, but his best skill may just be sliding into his girlfriend's DMs. "He sent me a picture of me and my grandmother," influencer Anais shared during an April 2020 episode of her YouTube series QuaranTEA. "And he was like, 'This is a legendary picture, you should frame this.'" (To be fair, he wasn't wrong, Gammy's double-bird stance giving off "a lot of energy" as he put it.)



His missive wasn't completely out of the blue, he insisted, revealing that they'd connected four days earlier during a night at L.A.'s Catch in the summer of 2019. "We made eye contact," he shared. "And it was that eye contact where, I know you, but I've never met you before."



Days later he shot his shot at the self-described "Houston, Texas Southern belle" and soon, she continued, "we were having genuine conversation." Asking about her plans for the next day, he invited himself along to her and her best friend's 7:30 a.m. hot yoga class. And though she initially freaked out about looking "a hot mess," she now sees that first date as "natural and organic." Hours later, they met up for what turned out to be a five-and-a-half-hour dinner. Said Watson, "Ever since then, we've been rocking with each other."