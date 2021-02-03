Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Nomination for 2021 Golden Globes

Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous nomination for the 2021 Golden Globes.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Taraji P. Henson announced a handful of the nominations, revealing that the actor, who passed away in August 2020, received a well-deserved nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category for his role as the boisterous Levee in the 2020 Netflix original film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

There is no denying the raw talent the Marshall star brought to the groundbreaking film. The plot centers on the unique story of the influential 1920s blues singer Ma Rainey, portrayed by Viola Davis.

Boseman's nomination comes just over four months after the 43-year-old passed away after a battle with colon cancer.

Davis spoke openly about working with the Black Panther actor back in December and reflected on his monumental legacy.

"I broke down when I heard he passed. Lord knows we all would've wanted him to live another 50 years," she expressed to Yahoo Entertainment. "We all want longevity. But I can't see his life tragically at all. Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it's not the quantity, it's the quality."