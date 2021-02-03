Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon’s Mad Lib Theater Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Weitere : Drew Barrymore Is Proud of Her Mother-Focused Beauty Line

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon are the ultimate dream team!

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Charlie's Angel star took a break from her daytime show, The Drew Barrymore Show, to hang out on The Tonight Show.

During her visit, she and the late-night host played a round of Mad Lib Theater, where Drew tossed out a bunch of random nouns, verbs and adjectives while Jimmy filled them into a mysterious scenario. After Drew's mad dash to say all of the random words in her head, the duo acted out her outrageous answers.

The impromptu scene was set in a "silly" meditation studio with Jimmy beginning with the line, "I'm your guide, Justin Bieber." Following by Drew adding, "And I'm Kitty Mitty."

As the scene progressed, the star's earlier answers revealed themselves in even more hilarious and random ways. "As you sit, take a few deep breaths, breathing in through your Adam's apple," Jimmy advised, "and out through your nipple."