Colin Farrell Looks Almost Unrecognizable as He Debuts Shaved Head

Colin Farrell is rocking a new look.

The 44-year-old actor debuted his bald head while walking to his car in Los Feliz, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The In Bruges star appeared to be finishing a workout as he donned a black Nike sleeveless top and gray shorts. He also wore a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The sighting comes about six weeks after Farrell was seen with a full head of dark hair. It's possible the Golden Globe winner shaved his head for a role. After all, The Lobster alum has been known to completely change his appearance for a character.

For instance, fans had to do a double take after they caught a glimpse of him playing The Penguin on the set of The Batman in October, and he's nearly unrecognizable in the film's trailer. Of course, fans will have to wait until the movie—which also features Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis and Zoë Kravitz—is released later this year to see the complete metamorphosis.