Pregnant Shawn Johnson Shares Update on Her Health After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Shawn Johnson hopes she's on the "up and up" days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Olympic gymnast, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, first shared her COVID-19 diagnosis with her Instagram followers on Jan. 31. "Not going to lie…I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," the 29-year-old athlete told fans in her Instagram Story post. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV [Respiratory syncytial virus] with Drew and now this…my body is just exhausted."

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Johnson returned to her Instagram Story to give an update on her health. "Thank you so much for all your message, that's very sweet," she said. "I do still consider myself a very lucky one, I think I have it pretty mild."

"Last night was probably my worst night, I coughed all night, that was bad," she noted. "But like, during the daytime I feel really good, my headaches are gone, my sore throat is finally gone, it was a bad sore throat."

Johnson added that her "stuffiness" is getting better as well.