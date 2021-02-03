Hailey Bieber Reveals How Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Battle Impacted Her

Weitere : Justin Bieber Confirms His Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Hailey Bieber is sharing what she has learned from Justin Bieber's experience with Lyme disease.

The 24-year-old model was a guest on the Women's Health UK podcast Going for Goal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, where she explained that her husband's health situation has made her more attuned to any problems that she herself might be facing.

"I think with the Lyme disease and that situation, it definitely makes you more aware of your health, and I think it makes you pay more attention to how you feel and different symptoms," Hailey said.

"Lyme disease is an interesting thing because a lot of people don't believe it's real, and a lot of people think it's BS. But I've had it before, I've dealt with it," she added but did not share details of her own experience. "My husband has it and deals with it very deeply. I think it's about finding the right doctors who believe in getting to the bottom of any health issues that you might have."

Justin had previously opened up about his battle with Lyme disease in an Instagram post from January 2020.