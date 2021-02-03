Chrissy Teigen Wants to Be a Bridgerton Character But Is Wildly Confused About the Show

Weitere : "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor Opens Up About NSFW Scenes

Just like the rest of us, Chrissy Teigen is not above squeezing in a reference to a pop-culture touchstone that she knows absolutely nothing about and just hoping that nobody notices.

The model shared footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 2 of herself looking quite glam for a shoot. She clearly felt that the gorgeous look made her appear quite regal, although she didn't quite know the right way to express this.

"I am Chrissy Bridgerton, Lord of Bridgerton," Chrissy said in the footage. She then seemed to recognize that this didn't feel right, so she grimaced and admitted, "I've never seen the show."

She proceeded to look toward her team for guidance, but alas, they didn't seem to be much better equipped to clear up her confusion.

"What is it? Is it a town?" Chrissy asked. One person off-camera believed that this was correct, so Chrissy replied, "Oh, Bridgerton's the place."

Still not convinced that she had it all figured out, the Lip Sync Battle co-host sought further clarification. "Is her name Bridgerton?" Finally, one of Chrissy's pals informed her that yes, the lead character's last name is Bridgerton. Phew.