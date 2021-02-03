Alex Rodriguez Reflects on "Amazing" Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show One Year Later

Most people have rightfully had trouble accumulating wins over the past 12 months, but as we all know, Jennifer Lopez is not most people.
Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 2 to mark the first anniversary of his fiancée's iconic Super Bowl halftime performance by lauding her for not only that achievement but also for more recently performing during New Year's Rockin' Eve and President Joe Biden's inauguration.
The 45-year-old former baseball star shared a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of these events, including plenty of cuddly moments for J.Lo and A-Rod.
"In baseball, the ultimate offensive achievement in one year is called the Triple Crown," he captioned the post. "For entertainers, I think what @jlo has accomplished in the past 12 months is right up there." He listed, "Super Bowl. NYE. Inauguration." and then added, "Amazing. Truly amazing. #Macha." He also included a heart emoji.
The video was set to the audio of the 51-year-old Hustlers actress singing "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" during the inauguration.
Jennifer herself was feeling nostalgic on this day, as she posted a carousel of photos and video with a variety of never-before-seen moments from the Super Bowl LIV stage that she shared with Shakira. And for anyone out there who cares about the game that took place on Feb. 2, 2020 (hold up, there was a game?), you'll recall that Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
"Unseen #SuperBowlLIV video and photo dump," Jennifer captioned the post, adding a football emoji. "One year ago today ..."
Among those commenting on her video was Charli D'Amelio. The TikTok star can be seen in the footage as she danced with the Grammy-nominated performer for the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge to encourage social media users to share video of themselves mimicking Jennifer's moves from the big game.
Charli responded with four dual-heart emojis, and her sister Dixie D'Amelio liked Jennifer's post as well.
Congrats to Jennifer for her impressive 12 months, and we can only imagine what she might be cooking up for the next 12.