Clothes You'll Wear Again and Again and Again...

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Groundhog Day! Today we're making like a burrowing woodchuck and sharing the clothing items we wear on repeat.

From must-have jeans to versatile booties, the pieces below are so perfect that we always reach for them first. Because whoever said you can't repeat an outfit if it's fly? So check out our favorites from Lululemon, Nordstrom and more ahead.