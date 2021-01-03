Clothes You'll Wear Again and Again and Again...

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Groundhog Day! Today we're making like a burrowing woodchuck and sharing the clothing items we wear on repeat.
From must-have jeans to versatile booties, the pieces below are so perfect that we always reach for them first. Because whoever said you can't repeat an outfit if it's fly? So check out our favorites from Lululemon, Nordstrom and more ahead.
Lululemon Align Pant 28 Inch
These leggings are so soft and comfortable that it's like you're not wearing anything at all. Apart from that they come in several different colors and lengths, and of course…make your butt look great.
Ugg Bailey Button II Boot
You'll be shocked at how often your reach for these comfy as a cloud Uggs. Pick from three colors.
Dove Gray CozyCozy Jogger
We're all living in joggers, and these super soft ones have the perfect high-waisted fit that's never unflattering. Pick from a bunch of different colors.
Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket
It's a classic: the Better Sweater jacket. These are so comfortable and look great even after years of washing.
Aerie Real Sunnie Wireless Push Up Bra
Wireless bras don't often offer any push-up power, but this amazing one does. It's super comfortable without flattening you out.
27 Edit Berkley Block Heel Bootie
This leather bootie matches almost any outfit and is the perfect go-to. Its pointed toe elongates the leg and you can get it at such a great price right now.
W's Runterra LS Tee in Plateau
Whether you're working out or lounging at home, you can't beat this super comfortable shirt that comes in a variety of colors. Plus, get this: It's embedded with volcanic ash for odor-control and thermoregulation.
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
If you have curvy hips and a small waist, look no further than Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love line of jeans. They come in so many washes and styles, plus never gap at the waist.
TechSweat 7/8 Flex Leggings
Whether it's fitness, running errands or heading to brunch, these lightweight and breathable leggings will keep you suited up for whatever your calendar throws at you. They're available in a variety of fun colors.
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned, with this smartwatch.
