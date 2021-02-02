Whenever, Wherever: The Secrets of Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Private Love Story

Shakira doesn't want to marry Gerard Piqué.

Which is not to say that she doesn't want to spend the rest of her life with him.

"To tell you the truth, marriage scares the si-t out of me," the Colombian singer revealed on 60 Minutes with Piqué sitting next to her. "I don't want him to see me as 'the wife.' I want him to see me as his girlfriend. Lover, his girlfriend, a little forbidden fruit, you know? I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible, depending on behavior."

It would be understandable if Shakira is a little reluctant to put a label on her relationship that needs paperwork.

Her previous boyfriend, Antonio de la Rua, sued her for $250 million, and then again for $100 million, alleging that he had successfully managed her for a decade and when she unceremoniously cut their business ties it cost him financially.