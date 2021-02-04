See the Stars of The Roommate, Then & Now

Weitere : Leighton Meester Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

"Two thousand colleges. Eight thousand roommates. Which one will you get?"

For Minka Kelly, it was Leighton Meester in their 2011 horror movie The Roommate. The lookalike celebs teamed up for the Single White Female-esque flick 10 years ago, with a stacked roster of CW actors joining in on the campy fun. We're talking stars from The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill and 90210—a full teen drama hat-trick. And Billy Zane also pops up because, well, why not?

While the movie grossed over $50 million and earned five nominations at the Teen Choice Awards, it was roasted by critics more than a marshmallow over a campfire. Still, it's gone on to earn a spot in the "so-bad-it's-good" category of movies, thanks to Meester's over-the-top performance as obsessed roommate Rebecca, complete with some especially violent stunts. Trigger warning for anyone with a belly button ring.

And you thought your freshman year of college was hard.