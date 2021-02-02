Britney Spears Responds to Fans Who Complain That Her Dance Videos "Aren't Perfect"

Weitere : Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support Amid Conservatorship Battle

Love her, hate her, say what you want about her, because Britney Spears is going to keep doing what she wants.

The music superstar took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 1 to offer clarity about the motivation behind videos of herself dancing to pop songs with abandon, which she has been posting to social media throughout quarantine.

"I'm trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation," she wrote. "but to be totally honest with you I can't stand it [tears of joy emojis]!!! So ... if my posts aren't perfect ... I'm doing this for fun !!!!"

She added that she's done with feeling pressure to look a certain way when all she wants to do is just kick up her heels a bit.

"If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening!!!!" the Grammy winner continued.

The 39-year-old "If U Seek Amy" star certainly has not been letting any haters prevent her from showing off her moves of late. In the past seven days alone, she has shared videos of herself dancing to Billie Eilish's "i love you," J Balvin's "Mi Gente" and Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake's "Holy Grail."